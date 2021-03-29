Our weather definitely didn't have a case of the Mondays, and things are about to get even better on Tuesday!
Overnight
Mostly clear skies will continue overnight as high pressure struggles to keep some control over our weather. Southerly winds at 15-20 mph will keep temperatures from falling off too much, as lows wind up in the low to mid 40s.
Tuesday
Trends will slowly increase cloud cover throughout the day, but most of the morning and afternoon hours should stay dry.
Winds will be another topic of discussion throughout the day. Mainly again from the south around 15-25 mph; gusting near 30+ at times.
Highs Tuesday will be much warmer by the afternoon; reaching in the 60s for most.
We watch Tuesday evening into early Wednesday morning for another light round of some showers. Looking at around 0.10" or less when all is said and done. On the high end near 0.25". We'll keep you updated.
Temperature Swing
Temperatures will be another big topic of discussion with big jumps up and down throughout the week.
Here's the latest look at where we land for the upcoming week.
Stay warm, everyone!
