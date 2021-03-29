Lows Tonight

Lows Tonight

 maxuser

Our weather definitely didn't have a case of the Mondays, and things are about to get even better on Tuesday!

Overnight

Mostly clear skies will continue overnight as high pressure struggles to keep some control over our weather. Southerly winds at 15-20 mph will keep temperatures from falling off too much, as lows wind up in the low to mid 40s.

Tuesday

Trends will slowly increase cloud cover throughout the day, but most of the morning and afternoon hours should stay dry.

Winds will be another topic of discussion throughout the day. Mainly again from the south around 15-25 mph; gusting near 30+ at times. 

Tuesday Winds

Tuesday Winds

Highs Tuesday will be much warmer by the afternoon; reaching in the 60s for most.

We watch Tuesday evening into early Wednesday morning for another light round of some showers. Looking at around 0.10" or less when all is said and done. On the high end near 0.25". We'll keep you updated.

Rain Tuesday Night

Rain Tuesday Night

Temperature Swing

Temperatures will be another big topic of discussion with big jumps up and down throughout the week.

Here's the latest look at where we land for the upcoming week. 

Temp Trend

Temp Trend

Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!

Copyright 2020 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

CLICK HERE to download the TV5 app.

Tags

Recommended for you

(1) comment

beltoneskorichearing.com
beltoneskorichearing.com

Stay warm, everyone!

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.