Good Sunday afternoon Mid-Michigan! We hope your weekend has been going well despite the blustery Saturday. A lot of that blustery weather will continue today with showers, eventually snow showers, coming into the mix. Temperatures then turn cold to start off the holiday week.
Afternoon
A weak system to our southwest is bringing some scattered showers this lunch hour, but the focus here is on the Thumb and from the Tri-Cities and south. Those showers will bring only minor accumulations, only a few hundredths of an inch up to 0.10" at the most. Activity will then briefly die-down around sunset before a cold front from the northwest swings through. That cold front will bring a final shot of showers, with lake-effect snow kicking in afterwards. You can track the precipitation with our Interactive Radar!
The key point this afternoon is the wind. Ahead of the cold front, wind speeds will already be between 5 to 15 mph gusting to 25 out of the southwest, but the cold front will bring wind gusts over 30 mph with a sustained wind from 10 to 20 mph. The front will also shift our wind flow from southwest to northwest. Look for the peak in wind gusts later this evening around 8:00 to 9:00 PM.
Highs temperatures will manage the middle 40s due to the nighttime passage of the cold front. Expect it to feel like the 30s through the day with the wind, though!
Tonight
Headed into tonight, the breeze will continue with wind gusts between 25 to 30 mph. Past that, northwest lake-effect flow will allow for variably cloudy skies and intermittent snow showers. The snow bands of our northwest counties have the greatest chance to see these lake-effect snow showers.
Lows tonight will settle to the middle 20s with the cold air now in place. Pair that with the wind, those temperatures will feel more like the teens at times. Bundle up if you have to be outside!
Monday
Mostly cloudy skies take back over for Monday with chances for more lake-effect snow showers. The better chances will be farther north and west of the Tri-Cities closer to the snowbelts near Lake Michigan.
Accumulations look minor at this point, but areas near Isabella, Clare, Roscommon, Ogemaw, Iosco, and Alcona counties would stand the best chances to pick up a quick dusting to a few inches depending on the orientation of the lake-effect snow bands. In addition, with ground temperatures above freezing the snow will need to fall fast enough to cool the ground to the point where accumulations are possible.
Highs for Monday will only reach the middle 30s. Wind chills will make it feel more like the 20s, if not some areas in the teens!
Early Look at Turkey Day
Unfortunately, rain chances are starting to shift more into the holiday itself. A shortwave trough (dive of cold air in the jet stream) will move through the Great Lakes around Thursday. On the leading edge of these troughs is where we see our low pressure systems and cold fronts. Any feature that forms should be able to muster up some precipitation. The timing of the trough has been variable through the weekend, and will surely continue to change in the next couple of days. Stay tuned to the forecast for the holiday, there will likely be changes!
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
