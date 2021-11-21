Good Sunday evening/night Mid-Michigan! We hope you enjoyed the weekend.
After some showers to start Sunday, another round of precipitation will end the weekend with breezy conditions and eventually snow showers, coming into the mix.
Temperatures then turn cold to start off the holiday week. The holiday itself could be a little wet.
Here's the latest forecast!
Weather Alerts
Wind Advisories are in effect for Huron and Tuscola counties until 12:00 AM Monday. Get the latest information on your area right here.
Evening/Tonight (Sunday)
After a lull in the showers this afternoon, another round will begin to move in from the NW going into the evening hours. This will all be along a passing clod front.
Precipitation is expected to start as just rain and then begin mixing and eventually change over to snow showers (Lake Effect) overnight into Monday morning. The snow bands of our northwest counties have the greatest chance to see these lake-effect snow showers.
You can track the precipitation with our Interactive Radar!
The cold front will also shift our wind direction from southwest to northwest. Look for the peak in wind gusts later this evening into early Monday morning.
Some isolated power outages will also be on the table going into tonight. Best to make sure any devices you have are charged up before going to bed.
Lows tonight will settle into the 20s. Pair that with the wind, those temperatures will feel more like the teens at times. Bundle up if you have to be outside!
Monday
Wind chills for the morning hours will be some of the coldest temperatures of the season thus far. Feeling like the teens and even a few single digits north can't be ruled out. Layer up for the bus stop!
Variably cloudy skies take back over for Monday with chances for more lake-effect snow showers. The better chances will be farther north and west of the Tri-Cities closer to the snowbelts near Lake Michigan.
Some flurries or a snow shower or two making it farther south and east of the Tri-Cities will still be in the realm of possibility.
Accumulations look minor at this point, but areas near Isabella, Clare, Roscommon, Ogemaw, Iosco, and Alcona counties would stand the best chances to pick up a quick dusting to a few inches depending on the orientation of the lake-effect snow bands.
Highs for Monday will only reach the middle 30s. Wind chills will make it feel more like the 20s, if not some areas in the teens!
Early Look at Thanksgiving
Unfortunately, rain chances are starting to shift more into the holiday itself. However, traveling to your destination on Wednesday should be in decent shape with clouds increasing throughout the day ahead of this system.
Another dig in the jet stream going into Thursday is expected to bring our next system late Wednesday into Thanksgiving.
At this point in the forecast, precipitation looking to start as rain and change over to a mix and snow showers late Thursday into Friday.
Like always, being 4 days out from this event, things in the forecast will change. So stay tuned for updates!
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.