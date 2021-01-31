Good evening Mid-Michigan!
We saw a snowy start to our Sunday, but the clouds are still hanging around.
We'll see a warming trend as we head into the middle of the week, but our next round of precipitation is expected shortly following the warm up.
Here's your latest forecast!
Tonight
Partly to mostly cloudy skies will end the weekend going into tomorrow morning. Lows tonight will be back into the low 20s.
Winds will be moderate tonight out of the NE at 10 to 15 mph, gusting up to 20 mph at times.
Single digit wind chills will go along with our winds tonight. Layer up!
Monday
A few more lingering snow showers will be possible going into Monday. Best chances will be south and east of the Tri-Cities this go around. Again most look to stay dry starting a new week.
Our combination of temperatures and moderate winds calls for single digit wind chills for your morning commute.
Highs by the afternoon will be similar to Sunday; reaching the upper 20s near 30.
Winds will continue to stay breezy from the northeast to start off the new week. Around 10-20 mph will keep feels like temperatures as low as the teens.
Stay warm, everyone!
