Happy Thursday! We hope you've had a great week so far and we hope you enjoyed the sunshine today.
Once showers and storms cleared this morning, it was a pleasant afternoon.
We break down the forecast below.
This Evening & Tonight
This evening we will be under partly cloudy to mostly clear sky conditions. Take advantage of this beautiful evening.
This evening still expect breezy conditions. Winds will be out of the west around 15-25 miles per hour and perhaps gusting near 30-35 miles per hour.
If you have objects outdoors that are easily blown around, it may not be a bad idea to secure those items.
Skies will remain clear through the first part of the overnight, with clouds building in towards daybreak Friday. Low temperatures will drop into the middle 40s and lower 50s.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.