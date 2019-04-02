The ever-changing weather conditions we saw on Tuesday will become less erratic on Wednesday, but some of the Spring warmth will take its leave too.
Overnight
After some quick clearing behind Tuesday evening's rain, another round of isolated showers will sweep in across Mid-Michigan overnight. These will be associated with a second cold front that will also begin to drag our temperatures back toward seasonable early-April levels. The only problem with that is, a few snowflakes may mix in with the showers at times until the front passes around daybreak.
Lows will dip into the low and middle 30s, along with continued breezy conditions. WSW winds will persist at 10-15 mph, meaning wind chills will hover in the 20s into Wednesday morning.
Wednesday
Behind the pair of cold fronts, a small pocket of high pressure will begin to settle in across the Great Lakes on Wednesday. This will translate into mostly sunny skies, but temperatures won't quite reach the same levels as Tuesday. Instead of middle and upper 50s, will dial back to the middle and upper 40s.
Winds will pick up a bit again, coming in out of the west at 15-25 mph. That will make for conditions similar to Monday, with a more noticeable chill in the air.
