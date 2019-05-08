Happy Wednesday! We hope you've had a great week so far.
We expect most areas to stay dry through this evening before rain returns late tonight and Thursday.
We break down the forecast below.
Current Weather Alerts
Lakeshore Flood Advisory: in effect for the counties of Bay, Huron, and Sanilac until 2 PM Thursday.
For more specific information for your county, head to our Weather Alerts page.
This Evening & Tonight
With the easterly wind continuing tonight, Lakeshore Flood Advisories have been issued for Bay, Huron, and Sanilac counties until through 2 PM on Thursday. Lakeshore flooding and beach erosion will be possible during this time.
Rain chances this evening aren't zero, but it appears most of the rain should remain to our west. The best chances for an evening showers will be near US-127.
Showers and thunderstorms for everyone will become more likely overnight into Thursday morning's commute. Gusty winds and locally heavy rain will be possible.
With plenty of clouds around overnight, expect a mild night with temperatures falling into the middle 40s to around 50 degrees.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
