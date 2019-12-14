Hello Mid-Michigan! We made it to the weekend.
Despite a few isolated snow showers midway through the weekend, a quiet forecast looks to carry out.
Check out the forecast!
Tonight
A clipper system will sweep into the Great Lakes from the northern Plains tonight. As it does so, its energy will be pulled into the storm east of us, causing most of the snow showers associated with it to break up as they move into Michigan.
A few isolated snow showers along with some drizzle / freezing drizzle will be possible especially into later this evening and overnight, but no major problems are expected. In fact, many of us will likely get through the nighttime period completely dry.
As the whole system pulls into New England on Saturday evening, west to northwesterly winds will increase to around 10-20 mph to help kick up some scattered lake effect snow showers into Sunday morning.
A light dusting will be possible, but no major accumulations are expected into Sunday morning.
Lows Saturday night will fall back to the mid 20s, but wind chills will dip well down into the teens and possible single-digits.
Sunday
We carry the chance for a few lingering lake effect snow showers into the morning and early afternoon hours. Again most look to stay dry.
Remember that lake effect snow showers can reduced visibility very quick. However the duration of time is fairly short.
A few breaks in the clouds will be possible into the second half of the day allowing in a few rays of sun.
Highs will be cooler behind the front, around 30 for most.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
