Another Summer-like day in mid-October on Thursday, complete with some Summer-like storms. We've got a little more rain to get through before we settle into a stretch of dry conditions later this weekend.
Tonight
A passing cold front will drive out Thursday's showers and thunderstorms tonight, and will usher in the beginning of a cooldown. Dry air spreading over the state will even lead to some rapid clearing over the course of the evening, granting us a few hours of pleasant and tranquil weather. The clearing won't last for everyone though, because even after all of Thursday's stormy weather, we're still not completely done with the rain!
Most locations along and east of I-75 will begin to see clouds return after 3:00 AM, as yet another storm system begins to lift out of the south-central United States. Those returning clouds may even bring in some light showers by the time we're hitting the road on Friday morning. The overwhelming majority of us will stay dry through the overnight period, though.
Lows will take a cooler turn into the low 50s, with a light WSW wind.
Friday & Saturday
Showers appear likely again on Friday, and it's looking like another night that could be soggy for Friday night plans and high school football.
Showers will be possible during the morning, especially to the south and east, but the better chances will arrive during the afternoon and evening hours. Severe weather is also not expected Friday, but some occasional downpours will remain possible.
Highs on Friday will be cooler than Thursday, but will stay mild for one more day despite the showers, with 60s expected through the day.
On Saturday, the coverage of showers will be much less than Friday, but stubborn areas of rain will linger through the day. We should see the coverage wane during the afternoon, but with warm water temperatures and cool air moving in, lake-effect rain showers could be a bit stubborn to leave. These showers would be much lighter than Thursday or Friday.
When rain finally comes to an end later Saturday, rainfall amounts should generally fall between 0.50" to 1" from the Bay region to the south and east, with 0.75" or less to the north and west of the Tri-Cities.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
