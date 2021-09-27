Monday did its best to continue the beautiful weather we enjoyed over the weekend, and it looks like this is only the beginning of a gorgeous week!
Tonight
A passing cold front may manage to stir up an isolated shower this evening, but chances for that are very low. Moreover, the front will begin to sink south of the region by midnight, leading to quick clearing as we move into the overnight period!
Temperatures will take a chillier turn overnight thanks to a mass of Fall-like air settling in from the north. Lows will dip into the upper 40s in most locations, with some areas north and west of Saginaw Bay dropping into the low 40s.
Lows will settle in the 40s and 50s for most. Those close to M-55 may flirt with the upper 30s.
Quiet Mid-Week Ahead
Tuesday will be the start of several nice sunny days expected going into mid-week. Highs Tuesday behind the passing cold front Monday will be dialed back a few degrees into the upper 60s near 70.
A ridge of high pressure in the jet stream is expected to develop to our west and gradually move east through this workweek.
While the center of the ridge will largely stay to our west, keeping the warmest temperatures to our west, we'll still be close enough to it's influence with high pressure to receive plenty of sunshine with no rain chances.
This pattern looks to hold until the upcoming weekend before more clouds and small rain chances return for the weekend. Stay tuned for updates!
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
