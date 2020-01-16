We're in a familiar position tonight as another significant winter storm has us in its sights for Friday night and Saturday. Friday's going to be the day to prep, this time for a bigger showing of snow.
Overnight
Snow showers will continue to diminish overnight as northwesterly winds continue to ease. The slackening winds will also allow for some clearing to take shape, with partly cloudy skies taking over through Friday morning.
Temperatures will take quite a dive toward normal for a change, falling into the middle teens. Even with lighter winds, single-digit wind chills are still likely at times.
Weekend Storm System
Winter Weather Alerts
Winter Storm Watch: Bay, Genesee, Huron, Lapeer, Midland, Saginaw, Sanilac, Shiawassee and Tuscola county from late Friday night until Saturday morning.
Winter Storm Watch: Alcona, Arenac, Gladwin, Iosco, Oscoda and Roscommon county from Friday evening through Sunday morning.
Winter Weather Advisory: Clare, Isabella and Gratiot county from Midnight Friday night until 7PM Saturday.
For more information on your county, click here for our TV5 Alerts page.
We'll begin with a bit of sunshine on Friday morning, but clouds will begin to gather during the afternoon and evening as our next winter storm begins its approach from the Plains. An area of low pressure over the northern Rockies will emerge into the central Plains, at the same time a wave of moisture from the Pacific Ocean and Gulf of Mexico lifts out of the South. The low will become better organized, and then track toward the Great Lakes, on track for an arrival late Friday evening.
Despite overcast skies taking over by that time, we will remain dry through the evening commute. Temperatures reaching the middle and upper 20s on Friday afternoon will set the stage for conditions to go downhill quickly when snow arrives around midnight.
Steady moderate to heavy snow will quickly spread in across the state during the overnight period and into Saturday morning, and the snow will have no difficulty accumulating immediately. 3" or more of snow will likely already be on the ground by daybreak, including on on area roads.
Steady snow will continue through Saturday morning before becoming more intermittent during the afternoon and evening. There will be a brief period of mixed rain for areas south of Saginaw Bay from late-morning through mid-afternoon, which could help to melt some of the snow in these areas. High temperatures will range from the low to mid 30s north of the Bay, and middle to upper 30s south. On top of that, southeasterly winds will be increasing to 15-25 mph meaning lakeshore flooding will be a problem along the Lake Huron shoreline.
By storm's end, we're looking at a healthy snowfall around the region. Flint and the I-69 corridor ad well as the southern Thumb will pick up 3"-7" of fresh snow, with 4"-8" expected for the northern Thumb, Tri-Cities and Mt. Pleasant on northward. Little to no ice is expected this time around.
Scattered lake effect snow showers will take over on the back side of the storm system Saturday night, and will persist into Sunday. Along with that, colder temperatures will return with highs in the mid 20s and wind chills in the teens and single-digits.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.