Hello Mid-Michigan! We hope you enjoyed your weekend.
We do carry rain chances into next week along with a brief warm up.
We have the forecast below!
Tonight
Shower chances along with a few rumbles of thunder will be possible going into the late evening and overnight hours.
Lows will be a touch warmer overnight compared to last night; in the mid 50s.
Winds out of the southeast around 5-15 mph.
Monday
A few isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible for the morning hours. Do prepare to encounter some wet roadways for your commute heading back to work and school.
A warm front will be lifting north throughout Mid-Michigan into the afternoon bringing temperatures back to summer standards.
Highs projected to reach back into the 80s with dew points back in the 60s. This means uncomfortable levels of humidity will be back.
This will also look to bring an end to the rain by the second half of the day and allow some clearing in our skies to allow some sunshine back in.
