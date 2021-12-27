We ended Christmas weekend with a fresh blanket of snow in many locations, and it looks like we'll see a few more flakes before 2021 comes to an end!
Overnight
Drizzle and fog have departed after a dreary Monday, leaving us with some brief clearing for the first part of the overnight period. Clouds will begin to increase again around sunrise, but we'll keep rain and snow out of the picture for now. Temperatures will take a dip into the mid 20s, meaning any leftover moisture on the ground could also refreeze. Everyone should be vigilant for icy spots into the Tuesday morning drive! Westerly winds will also pick up to around 10-15 mph, pushing wind chills down into the teens at times.
Tuesday
Even after the dry turn on Monday night, it won't be long before the next round of rain and snow arrives. Most of us will be back to mostly cloudy skies by the time we wake up on Tuesday morning, and it won't take long for complete overcast to settle back in.
An area of low pressure tracking into the central Plains by midday Tuesday, and will pick up some energy from a weakening system over Texas. It will then head for the Great Lakes, pushing a wave of snow in across the region late beginning around the time of the evening commute. As the snow becomes increasingly widespread on Tuesday evening, it will begin to mix with some rain and temperatures climb into the middle and upper 30s. We'll see the worst of it continue until about midnight, then gradually taper off overnight into Wednesday morning.
Expect some light, slushy accumulations by the time the bulk of the snow winds down with a general 1"-2" of snow possible. This will depend on exactly how much rain mixes in, so we're likely to see some variability from location to location. Lows will settle around 30 degrees on Tuesday night.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
