Good Saturday morning Mid-Michigan! We've made it to the weekend!
Sunshine is the main story for the weekend, but we are looking at our next potential round of precipitation as we get into the workweek.
Today & Tonight
High pressure has really taken a good hold on Mid-Michigan to start off our Saturday. This will continue to bring us mostly sunny skies for today. With the abundance of sunshine, temperatures will reach the low 50s.
Our wind will still be on the stronger side today, continuing the trend we have seen the last few days. We'll have a southwest wind from 10 to 20 mph, gusting to 30 at times.
For tonight, winds will slow a little bit, but we'll still have a 5 to 15 mph west wind that will gust up to 20 at times. Lows tonight will be in the low 30s, with upper 20s farther up north.
Sunday
Temperatures will be on the cooler side when compared to Saturday, but mid 40s is still within reach for inland locations. A NNW wind from 5 to 15 mph gusting to 20 will keep the lakeshore locations a bit cooler.
Start of the Workweek
We are looking at the potential for some wintry mix precipitation Monday evening and on Tuesday afternoon. The data is still a little bit split on precipitation type and amount, but it is something we are keeping an eye on here in the weather department. We will continue to iron this out and bring you updates as more data becomes available!
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
Stay warm, everyone!
