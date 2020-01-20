Good Monday afternoon Mid-Michigan! We hope you have had a great start to the new work week.
While there will be some schools closed for Martin Luther King Day, there are some closings for schools that were scheduled to be in session. You can check those out on our closings page.
After all the snow over the weekend, we finally get a short break to dry out. Precipitation chances do return for the second half of the week.
We break down the forecast below!
Today & Tonight
It is a beautiful start to the week with sunshine, but bundle up because it is chilly this afternoon.
A few lake effect snow flurries may affect the western sections of the viewing area along U.S. 127. Most should stay dry throughout today.
Temperatures today will climb into the middle 20s at best, with a minor windchill thanks to a northwesterly wind at 5 to 10 mph.
For the evening hours, temperatures will drop through the 20s and land into the teens for overnight lows.
Sky conditions should be mostly clear to partly cloudy.
Tuesday
Another chilly start to the day with temperatures starting in the teens and windchills in the single digits. Be sure to bundle up yourself and the kids for the bus stop in the morning.
Another day to dry out across the region is expected. Partly cloudy skies will be the theme with some more rays of sunshine expected.
Temperatures will continue to stay cold in the mid to upper 20s. Average for this time of year in January is the upper 20s.
Winds expected to take more of a westerly direction around 5-15 mph.
