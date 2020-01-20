Good Monday morning! We hope you had a great weekend and we send our best for a great start to the week.
It was a busy weekend as far as our weather was concerned, but as we get a new week underway, we'll get a chance to catch our breath over the next couple of days. The cold air from the weekend? That won't be quite as quick to leave.
While there will be some schools closed for Martin Luther King Day, there are some closings for schools that were scheduled to be in session. You can check those out on our closings page.
Today & Tonight
Temperatures are cold enough to wake you up as you step outside today with values running anywhere from the low single-digits to middle teens. Where the wind is blowing, wind chills are even falling below zero at times. It's definitely a morning to make sure the kids are dressed appropriately out the door.
As far as any wet weather is concerned, there may still be a few lake-effect snow showers hugging the shoreline areas in eastern Huron and Sanilac counties through the next few hours. We don't expect anything major, but some additional minor accumulations are possible before those bands push offshore.
Outside of that, our weather story today will be rather uneventful. Skies cleared out quite a bit yesterday and we'll enjoy a good amount of sunshine through the day. There may be a few clouds passing by from to time, especially in our northwestern zone, but overall we've got a bright day ahead.
Considering the cold start, high temperatures will only be able to manage the lower and middle 20s this afternoon. Thankfully the wind won't be overly strong, northwest about 5-10 miles per hour, but it will be enough to give us a minor wind chill.
The evening hours tonight should remain quiet, with temperatures falling into the teens for the most part late tonight. Skies will be mostly clear to partly cloudy overnight.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
