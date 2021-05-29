Good Saturday morning Mid-Michigan! Although we're starting off cold this morning, we have a bright holiday weekend ahead! The only catch with Saturday's forecast is the breeze that's here to stay for the daytime hours. We'll be on the lookout for another round of patchy frost tonight too. Let's break it all down in the forecast!
Today
Sunny skies will carry us through the first full day of the holiday weekend! The only catch is the northeast wind from 10 to 15 mph. That wind will gust up to 30 mph at times, keeping high temperatures cooler closer to the lakeshore. Expect 60 in the Tri-Cities, 50s by the lakeshore, and low 60s farther inland away from the water.
If you have any evening plans today, those are all looking dry and bright! The breeze will still be the only catch this evening keeping things cooler, so a light jacket might be needed if you're outside!
Tonight
Skies will remain clear during tonight, bringing another chance for chilly temperatures and areas of frost. If you protected your plants last night, plan on doing it again tonight. The wind will also relax tonight to 5 to 10 mph, still staying out of the northeast though.
Sunday
Highs should rebound a bit more on Sunday, reaching the middle 60s to near 70. The wind will stay out of the northeast, but will be tame at only 5 to 10 mph. Sunshine will dominate the day with only some high cirrus clouds ushering in during the evening hours. We'll stay dry though. Sunday night should also be less chilly than the previous nights.
Memorial Day
Dry weather should continue on Memorial Day, with temperatures finally returning closer to average in the upper 60s to middle 70s.
Skies will likely feature a few more passing clouds on Monday, but it doesn't appear at this time that sunshine will be a complete stranger for the holiday.
For any outdoor memorials, services, or other events, the weather is expected to cooperate. As always, we'll keep an eye on this throughout the weekend and be sure to keep you informed of any new developments if necessary.
