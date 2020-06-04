Good Thursday morning! We hope you've had a great week and hope the second half is just as nice.
After some early morning showers and thunderstorms, we cleared out nicely yesterday afternoon. Temperature wise, things were quite pleasant by summer standards as well, with plenty of 80s dotting the map during the afternoon with tolerable levels of humidity.
If you enjoyed yesterday, you'll love today. Our Thursday features more of the same, so be sure to take advantage!
Today & Tonight
We just have a few passing clouds here and there this morning, but not much more than that. Temperatures are a lot more pleasant with a mix of 50s and 60s with a light breeze. Your morning commute should be just fine!
We'll have no trouble warming up this afternoon with generous amounts of sunshine expected through the day. Highs should land in the lower and middle 80s again this afternoon, with a light and variable wind. Humidity levels should remain comfortable as well.
Dry weather should largely hold through the day, but there is a minor chance that we see a few pop-up showers later this afternoon with the heating of the day. If showers do develop, the key word being "if", they shouldn't be widespread or all that troublesome.
If any showers materialize, they should fade quickly as we lose the heating of the day around sunset. Cloud cover will largely fade as well, which should keep skies mostly clear, to at worst partly cloudy, overnight.
Lows will settle into the middle 50s to around 60.
Friday
We should start the day on Friday on a dry note, and will likely see some sunshine in the morning as well. But as the morning goes along, expect clouds to gradually fill in ahead of our next system.
A cold front will cross the area through the day tomorrow and out ahead of it, we'll see our next chance for showers and thunderstorms. For the moment, we're not expecting severe weather. However, it is possible that the strongest storms may have the potential to produce gusty winds. As always, we'll keep an eye on it.
High temperatures will rise into the middle 80s again on Friday and ahead of the front, you will notice an uptick in the humidity. Thankfully it doesn't last long and will drop once again after the front passes us by.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
(1) comment
Stay warm, everyone!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.