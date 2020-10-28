Good Wednesday morning! We hope you've had a great week so far, despite some of the gray skies and rain from time to time.
As we hit the halfway point in the workweek, things look a lot better for the second half of the week. The long awaited return of the sun appears to be on the way, and rain chances that remain this week are pretty small.
Today & Tonight
The only price we'll have to pay for a beautiful day today is the chilly temperatures this morning. Many areas have dropped into the low 30s thanks to our clearing skies and with a wind that's a bit more active this morning, wind chills have dropped into the 20s here and there.
With plenty of sunshine and a southwesterly wind flow around 10 to 20 miles per hour (gusts 25+ mph), temperatures should be in for a sizable warm up today. Plan for highs around the 50 degree mark this afternoon.
This evening will be beautiful with plenty of sunshine before sunset (6:32 PM) and temperatures in the 40s and 50s. We have no worries of any wet weather so be sure to take advantage!
Skies will gradually cloud up again overnight into tomorrow morning, but our weather should remain mostly dry into Thursday morning. Winds should die down too, while taking more of a west northwesterly direction. Overnight lows will settle in the 30s again tonight.
Stay warm, everyone!
