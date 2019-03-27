Good Wednesday morning! What a week it's been so far, right? Plenty of sun and temperatures that have been fairly pleasant, too.
As we hit the halfway point in the workweek, the pleasant weather rolls on and we become a bit warmer too. However, changes are on the way after today, so be sure to soak it up while we can.
Today & Tonight
Temperatures this morning are in the 20s and 30s once again, a touch warmer than the last few mornings. Wind chills are just a bit cooler too with generally light winds.
While the wind speed isn't all that impressive this morning, we have switched to a southerly direction which will help boost our temperatures a bit more heading into this afternoon.
That southerly wind flow, combined with another round of sunshine and just some high clouds passing through, should bring us into the 50s in most locations later on this afternoon.
Even lakeshore areas should warm a bit more efficiently today with our winds generally blowing offshore. It will be breezy at times, with sustained winds about 10-15 mph and gusts between 20-25 mph.
While some high clouds may pass through from time to time, expect dry conditions through this evening. Cloud cover will continue increasing into the overnight period, keeping lows in the upper 30s to around 40 overnight.
A few showers may develop overnight as well, but those should remain rather light and aren't expected to be disruptive to any overnight travelers.
