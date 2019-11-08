Good Friday morning! We hope you've had a great week and we send our best for a wonderful Friday and relaxing weekend!
Beyond a few scattered snow showers, it was nice to get a break yesterday after a snowy Wednesday and it looks like we'll get a pretty nice day for our Friday. However, it doesn't appear the cold is going anywhere anytime soon, so hopefully some sunshine will take some of the sting out of our chilly temps.
Current Weather Alerts
Lakeshore Flood Advisory: in effect for Huron County until 12 PM Friday.
Today & Tonight
With skies clearing over most of Mid-Michigan overnight, temperatures have fallen off of a cliff into the teens and 20s as we begin today. And of course, that doesn't cover the wind chills that are in the teens in many areas too.
With plenty of sunshine to begin the day, we will warm up quite a bit. Unfortunately with where we're starting the day, it's only into the lower and middle 30s this afternoon.
The only exception to our bright skies and dry conditions will be in eastern sections of the Thumb in Huron and Sanilac counties where some lake-effect snow bands may brush the shoreline areas.
If this occurs, those areas could see some new snowfall accumulation around an inch or two, assuming the heaviest part of the band stays offshore. We'll keep an eye on this as any shift inland could mean more snow.
Outside of that, we'll see plenty of sun through the first part of the day before clouds gradually increase this afternoon and this evening. With temperatures on the cooler side already, plan for the 20s if you're going to be out and about this evening, particularly if you're attending any high school football games tonight.
Overnight, our weather should stay quiet for the most part, but it's possible we see a bit of snow move into some of our far northern areas into tomorrow morning. This snow should remain minor. Expect lows in the 20s once again.
Saturday & Sunday
Most of your Saturday should be dry after any morning snow in the northern counties move out. Skies will remain mostly cloudy through the day, so don't expect much sunshine.
Highs should get a little bit warmer, topping out in the upper 30s to near 40 by the afternoon hours. It may be breezy at times with a southwest wind around 10 to 20 miles per hour, gusting to near 25 miles per hour.
A wintry mix is expected to move in late Saturday night and will likely continue into Sunday morning. At this time, this doesn't appear to be a significant event as far as any impacts go. We'll keep our eyes on it.
Highs on Sunday will be on the warmer side compared to what we've seen most of this week as well, topping out in the low 40s.
