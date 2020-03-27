Good Friday morning! We hope you've had a great week so far and send our best for a wonderful Friday and a pleasant weekend.
Our weather story as we close out this week will be a bit of a split. We've got a great Friday ahead of us but changes will be on the way for the weekend with plenty of chances for rain both Saturday and Sunday.
Today & Tonight
If you're still taking a morning drive, everything looks fairly quiet this morning. We've got plenty of cloud cover still lingering over the area from yesterday, but we're dry to start the day. Temperatures are running in the lower to upper 30s, with a few wind chills that have dropped into the 20s.
Clouds should be on the decrease as the morning goes along, with increasing amounts of sunshine expected into the afternoon. High temperatures, just like yesterday, will be tricky with an easterly wind flow. We'll see plenty of 50s inland, but as you get closer to the water you'll find plenty of 40s and perhaps even 30s near the immediate lakeshore.
Dry weather should last through about midnight or so, but rain will be quickly on the increase from south to north overnight into Saturday morning. Once rain arrives, it will be with us for much of the weekend.
As you might expect, temperatures likely won't fall very far tonight with temperatures expected to stay in the 30s and even 40s in our warmest locations.
Saturday & Sunday
Rain continues Saturday morning, especially from the Tri-Cities and southward. Areas to north will be waiting a little bit longer into the later morning hours but rain will eventually overspread those areas as well.
After the morning and early afternoon round of rain, there may be a bit of a break before the next round moves in on Saturday evening continuing into early Sunday morning. Some of that rain may be heavy at times.
Once that round moves out, it appears the dry slot of the system moves overhead for much of the morning and early afternoon before some wrap around showers move in for the second half of the day. These showers during the latter part of the day should be light.
The Storm Prediction Center has placed all of Mid-Michigan in a Marginal Risk for severe weather on Saturday for the possibility of a few stronger storms. If stronger storms do develop, the main hazard would be the potential for hail. Heavy rain would also be a possibility.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
Stay warm, everyone!
