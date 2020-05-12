Good Tuesday morning! We hope you had a great start to the week and wish you a wonderful Tuesday.
It took awhile, but it was nice to see the sun to end our Monday around Mid-Michigan. The only thing that would have been better is if we could have had a chance to warm up a little bit more. But don't worry! There is plenty of that in the forecast this week.
Today & Tonight
Freeze Warnings were issued again last night and it appears that temperatures are following through this morning. As you head out the door, plan for values in the 20s to around 30. Thankfully, our wind is pretty light so wind chill won't be a huge factor this morning.
Skies are starting the day clear and should remain cloud-free for the most part today. With generous amounts of sun and a dry air mass, expect a nice rebound temperature wise this afternoon with middle 50s for most. It wouldn't be a complete shock to see some upper 50s in our warmest spots.
Those temperatures will be joined by an enthusiastic northwesterly wind blowing around 10 to 20 miles per hour today, with occasional gusts near 25 miles per hour.
Skies remain clear through this evening, making for a pleasant night to get outdoors for a little bit.
While the clear skies will be pleasant this evening, plan for another chilly night ahead, with winds lightening up overnight as well. This should allow for a substantial cool down into the middle 20s to around 30 once again.
With those temperatures in mind, another freeze is possible and frost/freeze headlines will possibly be issued again tonight. We'll keep you posted if that happens.
