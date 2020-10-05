Good Monday morning! We hope you had a great weekend. Here's to a great start to the workweek.
Weekends always go too fast, but our weather story will at least take a turn for the better as we get back into the swing of things today. Unlike last week where it felt like we would never get rid of the showers, it looks like this week will be the complete opposite.
We're in for some great fall weather for much of this week!
Today & Tonight
Out the door this morning, you may encounter a bit of patchy fog here and there, but beyond that, it should be a very smooth Monday morning commute. Temperatures are mostly in the 30s and 40s out the door, but we've dropped to as cold as the 20s in some of our far northern locations.
Any fog should dissipate very quickly this morning and we're in for plenty of bright skies from that point forward. High temperatures will jump to the middle 50s to around 60 this afternoon with abundant sunshine. Those highs will be joined by a southwesterly wind around 5 to 15 miles per hour.
It should be a beautiful evening for anything you have planned outdoors, with clear skies and temperatures in the 50s much of the night until the sun goes down. That sunset time tonight is around 7:09 PM.
Overnight lows won't be quite as chilly, with an enthusiastic southwest flow expected to keep temperatures a bit more elevated tonight. Lows should settle in the middle 40s for most.
Warming Up This Week
Although it's been a chilly stretch, we talked on Wake Up last week about the possibility of some warmer temperatures at times this week. Now that this week has arrived, we can feel more confident in that forecast and it appears that trend will hold.
We're expecting multiple days in the 60s this week and after a brief dip on Thursday, it appears we'll have a chance at making a run toward 70 by the time the Friday and Saturday time frame roll around.
The best part about this warmth? It should come with minimal rain this week and also plenty of sunshine. Be sure to take advantage! You never know how many of these days we have left.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
Stay warm, everyone!
