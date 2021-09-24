Good Friday morning! We hope you've had a great week despite the rain and hope it's a wonderful weekend ahead.
Rain is on its last legs this morning and improvement should quickly arrive as we close out the workweek today. A brief return of showers is expected late tonight, but don't let that fool you. The weekend ahead should mostly be spent on the pleasant side!
Today & Tonight
Out the door this morning, mostly cloudy skies still linger and a few spotty showers remain. However, any leftover showers should end quickly and are very light this morning. Temperatures are in the 40s and 50s this morning with a much lighter wind.
Sunshine should break out from southwest to northeast this morning, with mostly sunny skies expected everywhere around lunchtime. High temperatures will take full advantage of that sun, with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s returning this afternoon. Winds will be out of the west southwest around 5 to 15 miles per hour, with gusts near 25 miles per hour.
Despite a chance for rain returning to the forecast late tonight, your Friday evening plans should be in fantastic shape as we expect most of the wet weather to hold off until after midnight. Sunset time this evening is around 7:29 PM.
Clouds will increase quickly overnight and showers, with perhaps a rumble of thunder, will quickly move into the area. These showers shouldn't have a major impact, with this cold front being much more progressive. Rainfall amounts should remain 0.50" or less, with most areas under 0.25".
Overnight lows will be in the 50s.
Saturday & Sunday
Showers should end for the most part by lunchtime Saturday and we'll sneak in some sunshine behind the front with partly sunny skies. Highs should land in the 60s on Saturday.
There is a small chance for a pop-up, isolated shower behind the front, but those should be very minor, if they even develop at all.
Skies should be mostly clear to partly cloudy Saturday night, setting us up for plenty of sunshine through the day on Sunday. Highs on Sunday should be a bit warmer than Saturday, with middle 60s to low 70s expected.
A few showers are possible late Sunday night into early Monday morning, but those should also be relatively minor.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
