Good Friday morning! We hope you've had a great week and send our best for a wonderful weekend.
Thursday's weather was just what the doctor ordered with plenty of sunshine and warmer temperatures, too. It was a nice moment to distract ourselves in the midst of everything going on. Temperatures even managed to climb up into the low 60s here and there.
If you missed out yesterday, don't worry! We've got another beautiful day ahead today.
Today & Tonight
Skies remain clear over Mid-Michigan this morning, so if you're still taking a morning commute, we expect it to be a smooth one. There may be a little patchy fog here and there, but it doesn't appear to be a huge issue based on current observations.
Temperatures are starting the day largely in the 30s, but our coolest locations have fallen down into the 20s. Don't expect the cooler temperatures to last too long as we'll warm up fast once again today. Highs should be well into the 50s and low 60s once again in our inland locations, with our areas closer to the lakeshore being a cooler exception.
Sunny skies last through sunset, which is around 8:05 PM by the way, and we'll remain clear for the first half of the overnight. Clouds will eventually start building back in toward Saturday morning, but we'll remain dry.
Expect overnight lows to fall into the lower and middle 30s tonight.
Saturday & Sunday
Saturday will start dry, but our next chance for showers will begin approaching US-127 around lunchtime Saturday. These showers will be apart of a weakening cold front that will be passing through the area.
As the cold front weakens, the showers will follow suit, so we don't expect this to be anything that will ruin the day. The showers will remain light and won't produce much more than 0.10" of new rainfall, if that.
Skies will remain mostly cloudy through the day on Saturday, so our temperatures will be held back a bit. However, we still expect to manage plenty of middle 50s to low 60s. Areas to the north near M-55 will be a touch cooler.
Everything begins drying out by late Saturday night and we'll start clearing out on Sunday morning. If you start the day with clouds Sunday, expect a decreasing trend through the morning, allowing for plenty of sun for the rest of the day.
Although the cold front Saturday will be a weaker one, it may be just enough to knock our temperatures down a few degrees for the second half of the weekend. Highs should land in the lower and middle 50s inland, with 40s near the shorelines.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
(1) comment
Stay warm, everyone!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.