It was nice to end the day with some sun on Tuesday, but it was definitely deceiving sunshine as our temperatures fell into the 20s for the afternoon, despite a milder start. As for today, our temperature progression should get back to normal with the warmest temperatures in the afternoon, and we should warm up a bit!
Today & Tonight
As you head out the door this morning, plan for some chilly morning temperatures thanks to the clear skies that moved in late in the day on Monday. Temperatures are in the single digits and teens for the morning commute, but thankfully the wind has calmed down quite a bit so the wind chill is fairly minor.
With a southwesterly flow moving back in, in conjunction with plenty of sunshine, we should manage to see highs jump back into the middle 30s to low 40s this afternoon. That southwesterly wind should reside around 10 to 20 miles per hour, with gusts near 30 miles per hour.
It's worth noting there may be a few passing clouds briefly with a disturbance passing by to our north, but those clouds won't be around all day.
Dry weather should last through the evening hours tonight, with skies remaining relatively clear through midnight. Some additional cloud cover will return overnight, but we'll stay dry.
With winds remaining breezy out of the west (10-20 mph) into the overnight, lows should only fall into the 20s and 30s tonight.
