Good Monday afternoon! We hope you're having a great start to the week.
We have a pleasant, bright start to the new week weather wise with mild temperatures too.
Down the road this week, rain chances along with cooler temperatures look to return by the weekend.
Here's the latest forecast!
Today & Tonight
Mostly sunny skies will be the name of the game going into the afternoon and evening hours. so a quick warm up is in store for the afternoon.
Expect highs in the lower to mid 60s this afternoon. Winds mainly from the west today around 5-15 mph.
Beautiful conditions should continue right through this evening, with clear skies expected to last through the overnight. Sunset tonight is at (6:47 PM)
Temperatures will fall quickly into the 50s after sunset and will bottom out in the 30s and 40s for overnight lows. Areas that drop into the 30s could experience some frost development into Tuesday morning.
Tuesday & Wednesday
More sunshine on Tuesday is expected throughout the day. A few more clouds could mix in by the afternoon, but still expect more sun than clouds.
Winds turning a bit more southwesterly, we should warm up a touch more than Monday. Highs are expected to be in the vicinity of 70 degrees on Tuesday afternoon.
Our first signs of change will come in on Wednesday, with an increase in cloud cover through the day. Our rain maker will be approaching from the west as well, but with the air so dry from our Sunday-Tuesday stretch, it will take some time for the atmosphere to soak back up enough to support showers at ground level.
Current thinking is that showers will hold off until at least the later evening hours while that process occurs. We'll monitor trends as we get closer, but expect much of the day to be dry.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
