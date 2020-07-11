Hello Mid-Michigan! We welcome you to another weekend.

We're getting a break from the relentless heat and humidity as we set us up for a much nicer weekend.

While the chance for a few t-storms will be possible to end out the weekend, overall conditions stay mainly dry. 

Here's the forecast!

Today & Tonight

Where we broke the heat wave with highs below 90° on Friday, we'll give the humidity the boot over the weekend!

Decreasing clouds will give way to plentiful sunshine later this afternoon.

It will remain very warm with highs in the mid 80s. The key difference will be a drop in the humidity, lending to a much more comfortable day overall.

Day Planner 7-11-2020

Clear to partly cloudy and pleasant conditions will continue into this evening and the overnight hours.

You may even be able to get away with opening the windows with lows headed for the low 60s!

Sunday

Partly to at times mostly cloudy skies will be the theme into Sunday but we'll keep it comfortable!

The chance for a few thunderstorms will return by Sunday afternoon. This will be in an isolated fashion. Most look to avoid the wet weather.

Highs will stay near average near 80!

