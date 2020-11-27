After all of the snow, rain, and cloudy skies this week, the weekend has something we sorely need!
Tonight
Clouds will finally begin to break up tonight as low pressure and a cold front track out of the region, and a dome of high pressure approaches from the central United States. Along with the clearing skies will come some colder air, pulling temperatures down into the upper 20s for most of us by daybreak.
This Weekend
It's going to be sunshine from end to end on Saturday as high pressure settles over the Ohio Valley. It will still be a cool day, but highs will run about 5 degrees above average in the mid 40s. It will be a great day to put up your outdoor Christmas decorations, or to just get out for a walk in the fresh air!
After a clear night on Saturday, we'll be treated to another helping of sunshine on Sunday! This time around though, clouds will begin to increase during the second half of the afternoon. Still, these are not likely to become a significant issue until after sunset, so we can still look forward to a beautiful second half of the weekend! Highs Sunday in the upper 40s to around 50.
Early Next Week
For most of this week, we've been keeping a close eye on a potential winter storm during the early part of next week. Forecasts have been consistently pointing to a significant storm system developing over the southeastern states and tracking up the Appalachian Mountains on Monday. For days, there was considerable uncertainty regarding exactly where the storm would track, and how long it would be sticking around, but as of Friday, we're beginning to see some agreement develop. Here's what you need to know for now:
Clouds arriving on Sunday afternoon and evening will be the leading edge of this storm system, and will give way to developing rain and snow after midnight. This will mainly affect areas along and east of I-75 throughout the night and into Monday morning, as the low tracks across western Pennsylvania. The mixture of rain and snow will continue through Monday morning, but will transition to all snow Monday afternoon and evening as a surge of cold air begins to rotate in on the western side of the storm.
By Monday evening, the low will settle over Buffalo, locking us into a strong flow of NNE winds. Snow will continue to affect areas along and east of I-75 on Monday night, either as a steady snow from the low itself, or lake effect snow. Lake effect snow will likely then become the primary driver of snow on Tuesday, as the low tracks northeast of Lake Huron. Winds shifting into the northwest will likely lead to a more widespread outbreak of lake effect snow across the state on Tuesday, leading more of us to pick up snow before the system moves on by Wednesday morning.
It is still too early to pin down exact numbers for any snow accumulation, but you should be prepared for the possibility of a significant snowfall by the time this system wraps up on Wednesday. There is still time for the storm's track to change, so make sure to stay tuned for updates in the coming days, and we will keep you posted with each new forecast update!
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
Stay warm, everyone!
