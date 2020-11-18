Good Wednesday morning! We hope you've had a great week so far and hopefully the rest of it is just as nice, if not better.
Wind, cold, and occasional snow made for a winter-like Tuesday, reminding us that our next season is just around the corner. But like usual, November in Michigan is always an up and down ride and it appears we're in for a bit of a warm up the rest of the week. We'll also get some sun back in the mix, too.
Today & Tonight
As you get ready to head out the door this morning, plan for a chilly start to the day today. Temperatures have certainly responded to the clear skies overnight as we begin the day in the 20s. Thankfully the wind has died down, so wind chills aren't too far behind actual temperatures.
Although a few high clouds may stream through from time to time, plan on plenty of sunshine through your Wednesday. That sun, in conjunction with a south southwesterly wind flow, should allow us to warm up into the lower and middle 40s in most areas this afternoon.
That wind today won't be quite as strong through the daylight hours, topping out around 5 to 15 miles per hour through the afternoon. However, we do expect the wind to pick up as the evening goes along, with sustained winds around 10-20 miles per hour overnight into Thursday morning.
Beyond the wind picking up, your evening should be pretty quiet, with a few passing clouds and temperatures remaining pretty steady much of the night.
Overnight lows should stay mostly in the upper 30s.
Thursday & Friday Warm Up
Temperatures are expected to get a boost going into the latter half of the workweek, with highs well into the 50s on Thursday and Friday. It won't be quite as warm as we were early last week or the week before, but warmer than we have been so far this week.
High pressure should keep the wet weather away from us as well, as a ridge in the jet stream moves into the Great Lakes region. There will be a cold front that passes through on Friday, but that front is expected to pass through dry.
Weekend Preview: Trending Drier Saturday
Shower chances remain in the forecast both days over the weekend, but those chances are starting to lower for the daylight hours of Saturday. If this trend holds, the first half of your weekend looks pretty dry.
There is still a storm system that is expected to pass through the Great Lakes late Saturday night and Sunday, but it's also worth noting that has been trending a bit farther south with time as well. At this point, those around the Tri-Cities, Thumb, and southward have the best chances for rain and snow on Sunday.
We'll keep an eye on this over the next few days as we get closer as we continue to get better information.
We'll keep an eye on this over the next few days as we get closer as we continue to get better information.
Stay warm, everyone!
