Good Monday evening/night! We hope you had a great weekend and hope the week ahead is just as nice.
A cloudy start to the week and new month for most, but some brighter days are expected by mid-week.
But looking ahead, wintry precipitation along with much colder temperatures will be possible going into the upcoming weekend.
Here's the latest forecast!
Tonight
Dry weather is expected to hold going through this evening and into the overnight hours.
Clouds will begin to decrease from west to east going into tonight.
Another cold night ahead with lows dropping back down into the teens with winds chills feeling like the single digits into Tuesday morning.
Groundhog's Day
Temperatures out the door will be cold in the teens feeling like the single digits for most. Bundle up!
Some clouds early on will be possible but drier air will continue to move into our skies and decrease any lingering clouds going into the afternoon. A ridge of high pressure will be responsible for this drier air mass.
Highs for Tuesday will be reaching back near the low 30s into the afternoon.
Mostly clear skies look to continue into Tuesday evening and overnight into Wednesday morning.
Late Week
Our next system arrives on Thursday around the evening hours and will push through into our Friday.
This system will be our focus for much of these next few days, with all precipitation types possible (rain, mix, and snow). With temperatures playing a critical role, it's far too early to be specific, but keep an eye on the forecast the next few days.
Beyond that system going into the weekend, another Arctic air mass with some of the coldest air of the season is looking more likely heading into the weekend where highs could struggle to break 20 or be stuck in the teens.
If that weren't enough, that cold air will likely lead to plenty of opportunities for lake-effect snow. Stay tuned!
Stay warm, everyone!
