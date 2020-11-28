Hello Mid-Michigan! We hope you had a great week and Thanksgiving. Cheers to the weekend!
Forecast is shaping up nice for this weekend as we close out November.
Early next week will be a different story. Rain and snow chances do return.
Here's the latest!
Today & Tonight
We can expect mostly sunny skies going throughout today as high pressure settles over the Ohio Valley.
It will still be a cool day, but highs will run about 5 degrees above average in the mid 40s. Winds will be a bit breezy today from the southwest at 5-15 mph; gusting to 20 mph.
Regardless, it will be one of the better days to get anything done outdoors around the house or to go out and get some Christmas shopping done.
Mostly clear and quiet going into the evening and the overnight hours. Lows tonight will fall back into the low 30s.
Sunday
After a clear night on Saturday, we'll be treated to another helping of sunshine for your Sunday! This time around though, clouds will begin to increase during the second half of the afternoon.
Still, these are not likely to become a significant issue until after sunset, so we can still look forward to a beautiful second half of the weekend!
Highs Sunday in the upper 40s to around 50.
By the later evening and into the overnight hours, we will begin to monitor the net system moving in from the south. Some precipitation will be possible going into early Monday morning.
Early Next Week
For most of this week, we've been keeping a close eye on a potential winter storm during the early part of next week. Forecasts have been consistently pointing to a significant storm system developing over the southeastern states and tracking up the Appalachian Mountains on Monday.
With that being said, we're beginning to see some agreement develop. Here's what you need to know for now:
Into late Sunday evening/early Monday morning, we will be watching the leading edge of this storm system, and will give way to developing rain and snow after midnight. This will mainly affect areas along and east of I-75 throughout the night and into Monday morning, as the low tracks across western Pennsylvania.
The mixture of rain and snow will continue through Monday morning, but will transition to all snow Monday afternoon and evening as a surge of cold air begins to rotate in on the western side of the storm from the north.
By Monday evening, the low will continue moving northeast near New England locking Mid-Michigan into a stronger wind pattern mainly from the north. Snow will continue to affect areas along and east of I-75 on Monday night, either as a steady snow from the low itself, or lake effect snow.
Lake effect snow will likely then become the primary driver of snow into Tuesday. Winds shifting into the northwest will likely lead to a more widespread outbreak of lake effect snow across the state on Tuesday, leading more of us to pick up snow before the system moves on by Wednesday morning.
It is still too early to pin down exact numbers for any snow accumulation, but we're starting to get a rough idea.
For right now, you should be prepared for the possibility of a significant snowfall by the time this system wraps up on Wednesday. Higher totals will likely be found for folks living along and east of the I-75 corridor. Even higher totals near the lakeshore in the Thumb due to lake enhancement. Folks living farther west of the Tri-Cities should expect lower snowfall totals.
There is still time for the storm's track to change, so make sure to stay tuned for updates in the coming days, and we will keep you posted with each new forecast update!
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Stay warm, everyone!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.