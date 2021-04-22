Good Thursday morning Mid-Michigan ... and Happy Earth Day! After this morning, we can get the cold talk behind us, as your day will have more sunshine and be milder than Wednesday!
Today (Earth Day)
Mother Earth will be happy with this forecast! Starting the day with a few more clouds before some afternoon clearing should lead to some more sunshine to end the day! Highs will reach the lower 50s around much of the area.
It will be a breezy Thursday though, with a west wind from 5 to 15 mph, gusting to 25 mph at times.
Tonight
Skies look to stay mostly clear going into the evening and overnight hours, with dry conditions prevailing. Overnight lows will be a touch warmer tomorrow morning, by bottoming out in the low to mid 30s.
Friday
Your Friday will be even milder than today! Highs will reach the low 60s and we'll start off sunny! Clouds will begin building in throughout the day, but at least dry conditions are expected. Tomorrow will also be breezy again with a west southwest wind from 10 to 15 mph, gusting to 25 at times.
Weekend Chance of Showers
We've been tracking another chance of showers for your Saturday, and Sunday stays dry. Mid-Michigan will be situated between a cold front and a low on Saturday, and because of that there has been a southerly trend of the track of the low. The shower chance still remains, but it looks like the shower chance could diminish slightly. It will all depend on how the track continues to shift, as well as how much dry air gets funneled in between the cold front and the low. Stay tuned for updates!
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
Stay warm, everyone!
