Strange as it may have felt, typical January cold returned on Friday. Fortunately, it will become a little easier to deal with as we head into the weekend.
Tonight
Leftover flurries will come to an end and skies will begin to clear as we move into the overnight period. That clearing will allow our already-cold temperatures to take an even steeper drop overnight as high pressure begins to spread in over the Great Lakes. Lows will take a dip into the low teens by morning, with wind chills in the single-digits to near zero.
Saturday
The first half of the weekend will be the nicer half. As high pressure settles over the region, we'll enjoy a mix of sun and clouds on Saturday along with lighter winds! High temperatures will still be limited to only the mid 20s, but it will feel so much better with the sun and lack of wind.
Clouds will begin to increase on Saturday as high pressure departs and a new disturbance approaches from the upper Midwest. Most of the overnight period will remain dry before light snow begins to break out around daybreak. Lows Saturday night will drop to the upper teens, with winds remaining light.
Sunday
Want some snow? Sunday has you covered, but if you're hungry for a heavier snowfall, you likely won't be satisfied with this event. Light snow will be falling over most of Mid-Michigan by the time we wake up on Sunday morning, and will remain fairly steady through early afternoon. The snow will then become more scattered into the evening hours, before coming to an end as low pressure tracks across the northern end of Lakes Michigan and Huron.
When all is said and done, most of us will pick up less than 1" of snow, and likely less than 0.5" in many areas along and east of I-75. Accumulation around 1" will be most likely along US-127, with a slim possibility to pick up as much as 2". All told, enough to make for slick Sunday travel, but not enough to create major disruptions.
Stay warm, everyone!
