Good Wednesday morning! We hope you've had a great start to the week despite all of the clouds that have been overhead over the last several days.
After a messy morning commute on Tuesday, things look a lot better today as we can not only say goodbye to the snow, we welcome the sun back into the picture.
Be sure to check out your forecast below and have an awesome Wednesday!
Today & Tonight
Skies still feature plenty of cloud cover this morning, but we expect that to gradually diminish as the day progresses.Our northern counties may take a bit longer, but we expect at least partial sunshine for everyone before the day is over.
While we welcome the sun back to the picture, our below-average temperature trend won't be as quick to exit the region.
We start in the 20s, if not teens in some areas this morning and only jump to the low to perhaps middle 30s this afternoon. Wind chills are definitely cold this morning, but should close the gap this afternoon and only trail our actual temps by a few degrees.
Heading into tonight, things stay quiet but we'll see some high clouds gradually move back into the picture. Those clouds, in conjunction with a southerly wind flow, will keep things a touch warmer overnight compared to this morning.
