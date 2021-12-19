Good Sunday morning Mid-Michigan! For those who love the snow, yesterday was a winner! We're back to quiet weather for Sunday, although temperatures will stay on the colder side.
Today
Waking up this morning Mid-Michigan is still stuck under a deck of low clouds. Those clouds will start to break up and mix out this morning leading to more sunshine! There will still be a general mix of sun and clouds today, but most, especially those located farther away from the shorelines, will see good amounts of sunshine. Near the shoreline, and specifically in Huron County, a stray flurry is possible, but everyone else stays dry.
Highs this afternoon will clock in right at normal for this time of year in the lower 30s with a northwest wind eventually turning southwest from 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
Clouds will be back on the increase overnight on the heels of the southwesterly wind, but Mid-Michigan stays dry. The wind will start to pick up in speed during the later overnight hours, though, with a sustained speed of 5 to 15 mph and gusts around 20 mph.
Lows overnight will settle into the middle 20s, also around normal for mid-December.
Monday
A cold front passing through our region tomorrow will bring more clouds back into the area. We'll be mostly cloudy through the daytime. This front will be lacking enough moisture to create any rain or snow, so we'll still be sticking with dry conditions through the daytime. That cold front will spark breezy weather once again, though. A southwest wind will prevail at 10 to 20 mph, with gusts reaching up to 30 mph at times. On the good side, these winds will not rival the winds we experienced last week.
Highs on Monday will be nearly 5 degrees above normal for mid-December, reaching the upper 30s by the afternoon.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.