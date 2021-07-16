Cloudy skies hung out on Friday, even producing a few showers south of the Tri-Cities. We're in for much brighter skies over the weekend, though!
Tonight
We quiet down again tonight with more clouds still hanging onto our southern locations initially. As a whole, clouds will decrease through the overnight, being mostly clear by morning. This will allow patchy fog to settle into our typical north and western counties again tonight. Lows will be refreshing in the low 60s, with middle and upper 50s north.
This Weekend
High pressure hovering over the northern Plains will finally take control of our weather as we head into the weekend, and that means plenty of sunshine and a much more comfortable air mass! A leftover shower will be possible first thing on Saturday morning, but clouds will quickly begin to peel out, allowing mostly sunny skies to take over in time for the afternoon. Highs will trend a few degrees warmer into the upper 70s.
Mostly clear skies are expected on Saturday night, with comfortable sleeping conditions as lows head to around 60 degrees.
Sunday lives up to its namesake! Mostly sunny skies and warmer, with highs returning to the mid 80s.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
