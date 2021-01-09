Good morning Mid-Michigan! We made it to the weekend.
After ending Friday with some sunshine, looks like we get to experience some more for the first half of this weekend.
Unfortunately, this looks to be short lived, more clouds return to end the weekend.
Precipitation chances look to hold off until late next week.
Here's the latest forecast!
Today & Tonight
A cold start in the teens heading out the door for your Saturday morning.
Despite the cold temperatures, a quiet and bright forecast is in store for your Saturday. Partly to mostly sunny skies for just about everyone can be expected going into this afternoon. No, that isn't a joke!
Folks farther north closer to M-55 may see some scattered clouds later in the afternoon, but sun should win out for most during the day.
Highs later this afternoon will top out in the low to mid 30s.
Winds stay generally light mainly from the north around 5-10 mph. This wind direction will help to prevent any major lake effect cloud cover from developing.
Enjoy because clouds will gather in our skies again going later into the evening and overnight hours, but we'll keep conditions dry.
Lows will settle near 20.
Sunday
Back to the all-too-familiar mostly cloudy skies on Sunday, but no widespread rain or snow is expected.
Winds from the west around 5-10 mph will help to aid in some lake effect cloud cover mainly off of Lake Michigan is time around. Similar to a set up with lake effect cloud cover in the Thumb Friday, some snow flurries can't be ruled out.
Highs will remain steady in the low 30s to round out the weekend.
Dry to end the weekend with more clouds into the evening and overnight into Monday morning.
Lows Sunday night drop into the mid 20s.
Stay warm, everyone!
