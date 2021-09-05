Good Sunday morning Mid-Michigan! We hope your weekend has been going well and that you're ready for a brighter Sunday! We still have some shower chances to go over, but nothing too impactful for your holiday weekend.
Today
Out the door this morning we have refreshing temperatures in the middle 50s up to the lower 60s with sunny skies! This is all behind the passage of last night's low pressure and cold front. The great news is that we will continue with these tranquil skies through the rest of the morning and the afternoon! A few fair weather clouds will be present in the afternoon, but today's shower chance holds off until closer to sunset.
Highs today will be a touch warmer than yesterday with everyone managing the middle and upper 70s thanks to all of the sunshine. It will be breezy today though with a west wind from 10 to 15 mph, gusting up to 25 at times.
Tonight
Spotty showers will move into the area once again this evening starting around sundown. This is as a second cold front slides through Mid-Michigan. These will be more nuisance showers and shouldn't be too impactful on any late evening activities. Just keep tabs on our Interactive Radar right here!
Lows tonight will be on the cooler side after the passage of that cold front, with lows dropping to the lower 50s north and middle 50s south. There will be a west wind from 5 to 10 mph.
Labor Day
We'll have sunny skies starting again for Labor Day, with partly cloudy skies building back in for the latter half of the day. Everyone should stay dry, although there may be stray sprinkle at the very worst in our northern counties. Past that, enjoy the pleasant temperatures with highs in the lower and middle 70s! There will be a breeze at times though with a northwest wind from 10 to 20 mph.
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
