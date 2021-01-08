Some of us managed a healthy dose of sunshine on Friday, where others couldn't quite get out from under the clouds. What does that mean for our weekend?
Tonight
After day that saw split sunshine and clouds across Mid-Michigan, everyone will see their skies clear as we head into tonight. Light northerly winds will continue drive cold, dry air in over the state, pushing any remaining cloud cover out of the region.
Lows around the Tri-Cities and Flint will settle around 20 degrees, but surrounding and northern areas may dip into the upper teens. Winds out of the north at 4-8 mph will produce minimal wind chill.
Saturday
Mostly sunny skies for everyone on Saturday! No, that isn't a joke. With high pressure remaining parked over the arrowhead of Minnesota, dry air and light winds will keep the skies clear for the majority of the region on Saturday, treating us all to some more well-deserved sunshine! Folks closer to M-55 may see some scattered clouds later in the afternoon, but sun should win the batter handily for everyone during the day. Highs will top out in the mid 30s, with light NNW winds at 4-8 mph.
Clouds will gather in our skies again on Saturday night, but we'll keep conditions dry. Lows will settle in the low 20s.
Sunday
Back to the all-too-familiar mostly cloudy skies on Sunday, but no rain or snow is expected. Highs will remain steady in the low 30s to round out the weekend.
Stay warm, everyone!
