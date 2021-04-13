Good morning Mid-Michigan! We hope the week is going great so far.
After a few showers to start the week on Monday, today is shaping up to be a brighter and mild day!
With that said, chances for some showers along with a few wet snowflakes will be in the realm of possibility over the next several days.
Here's the latest!
Today & Tonight
Mostly sunny skies will be the overall theme going throughout the morning hours carrying us into lunchtime.
Going into the afternoon, we'll see some scattered clouds begin to develop with skies eventually becoming partly cloudy going into the evening hours.
An isolated shower will be possible, but rain chances today will be much lower compared to Monday. Best chances for any shower activity looks to reside north of the Bay. Most will be dry for Tuesday.
Temperatures will climb into the 50s and low 60s farther inland.
Still expect some cooler numbers along the immediate shoreline. Winds coming from the SW winds at 5-15 mph.
Later this evening and into tonight, partly to mostly cloudy skies will become more common especially past midnight into Wednesday morning.
Temperatures tonight will stay chilly in the 30s. Some farther north will be close to the freezing mark (32°) tonight. Along with an isolated shower, a few wet snowflakes could mix in too. No accumulations are expected from anything that does develop.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Stay warm, everyone!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.