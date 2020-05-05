Tuesday felt a lot more like Fall than Spring. Unseasonably cool weather is set to continue, but it will ease up on us a bit for Wednesday.
Overnight
Mostly cloudy skies will hang on overnight as low pressure continues it track toward the Ohio Valley. We will remain dry, but we're looking at another frosty night around the area.
Most lows will fall into the low and middle 30s, but like Monday night, a few locations could dip into the upper 20s.
Wednesday
We'll do better on Wednesday. With high pressure regaining a firmer foothold over the region, any leftover clouds in the morning will quickly clear on out. By lunchtime, we'll all be enjoying mostly sunny skies, and we'll keep them going for the remainder of the day.
High temperatures for most of us will return to the upper 50s to around 60. Near Lake Huron and Saginaw Bay however, we'll see temps linger in the 40s due to some chilly lake air seeping inland. Winds will be lighter out of the north at 5-10 mph.
Stay warm, everyone!
