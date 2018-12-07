Snow showers proved they still have a bit in the tank on Friday, coming down in some occasionally heavy bursts that made for yet another round of slick roads. When they come to an end tonight though, we'll be parting way with them some several days to come!
Tonight
Scattered snow showers will continue throughout the evening, fueled by a renewed push of stronger winds off of Lake Michigan. While no significant snow accumulation is expected, you'll want to use some extra caution in your evening travels. Even if the roads are not snow-covered, the flakes could leave behind a thin film of ice.
As a sprawling high pressure system centered over Missouri draws closer, the winds will begin to ease, and we'll see the snow showers come to an end shortly after midnight. Skies will also begin to clear quickly in the diminishing winds, so expect another unseasonably cold night across the region. Lows will settle into the middle and upper teens.
Saturday & Sunday
While cold, we're staring at easily the nicest weekend we have seen in the last month. High pressure will continue to slide east across the Ohio Valley on Saturday and Sunday, and that's going to translate into partly to mostly sunny skies all throughout! Sunday will actually be the sunnier of the two days, but you'll have plenty of reason to fully open the blinds all weekend long!
Highs will wind up around 30 on Saturday, then moderate closer to normal in the mid 30s on Sunday. In between, we'll see a clear and cold Saturday night, with lows diving into the teens.
