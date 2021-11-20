Good Saturday morning Mid-Michigan! We hope your weekend is getting off to a great start! We do have some brisk weather for the weekend ahead, but the good news is our rain chance Sunday has been trending in a downward direction.
Afternoon
Cold and blustery conditions will continue this afternoon. High temperatures will reach the lower 40s, but will continue to feel like the 30s with a south southwest wind from 10 to 20 mph.
Overcast skies will also continue, but we should be staying mostly dry. There is the chance for some spotty drizzle or a few flurries, but there is a lot of dry air residing near the ground. That dry air will evaporate most, if not all, precipitation that tries to form the rest of today.
Tonight
We stay dry and cloudy tonight; overall, quiet and cold! Low temperatures will drop to the lower 30s tonight, felling more like the 20s with a south southwest wind from 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday & Monday
Headed into Sunday morning we're dry and hanging on to the clouds, but some showers will start to move in during the afternoon. These showers are looking to be more scattered and not as widespread as previously thought. More data coming in is suggesting a large dry slot to form over the Lower, which will mute much of the rain activity. There will still be rain at times, but the chance looks better the closer you are to Lake Huron.
On the other side, the theme stays the same where cold air kicks in on the backside of the system triggering lake-effect snow showers late Sunday. Highs will be cooler by Monday, only reaching the lower and middle 30s. At the moment, accumulations are looking minimal. Stay tuned!
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of "today" & "yesterday." In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like "today" are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
