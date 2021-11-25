Happy Thanksgiving Mid-Michigan! We hope everyone is enjoying the holiday today, there's a lot to be thankful for!
The holiday forecast is a bit on the busy-side with a cold front moving through affecting our temperatures, rain, snow, and wind chills. Black Friday is also looking to be on the colder side.
Thanksgiving
Out the door this morning we have light rain moving through Mid-Michigan. Folks up north are dry with most of this rain focused on the Tri-Cities, Flint, and the Thumb. There will be lulls at times in the rain this morning, but still expect it to be in an intermittent fashion. Rain will eventually shift to snow showers this afternoon behind a cold front. The snow showers will not be vary widespread, mostly in our typical lake-effect snow bands of Clare, Roscommon, and Ogemaw Counties.
Temperatures are running steady in the lower 40s for most, but with that cold front passing through today temperatures will gradually drop through the day, especially this afternoon. We will be in the middle and lower 30s by dinner tonight.
Feels like temperatures will stay chilly, as well, thanks to a 10 to 15 mph wind that will gust to 25 at times. The wind will start out of the southwest, but shift to the northwest behind the cold front.
Tonight
The cold and blustery weather continues tonight with isolated lake-effect snow showers in our typical snow bands. Past that, skies will be mostly cloudy. Lows tonight will settle into the middle 20s, but feel like the upper teens thanks to the wind. The daytime northwest wind will also carry into the overnight at 10 to 15 mph, gusting to 25.
Black Friday
A few flurries will carry over into the morning hours on Friday, but we'll eventually just be caught under mostly cloudy skies. Cold air behind the Thanksgiving cold front will make its presence felt during the daytime, highs will only touch just above freezing. Many will actually stay just below freezing through the entire day. In typical November fashion, the wind will also hold stronger at 10 to 15 mph with 25 mph gusts. Wind direction will be out of the northwest, meaning our clouds will be of the lake-effect variety.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.