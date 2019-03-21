Hello Mid-Michigan! We hope you've had a great week so far and welcome you to the first full day of Spring.
We had some showers overnight, but now we have improving weather conditions as we go through the day.
We break down the forecast below.
Today & Tonight
For the first half of the day we will be under mostly cloudy sky conditions. By the evening hours those clouds will break up and that will lead to a partly cloudy sky just in time for the drive home.
Temperatures this afternoon will climb into the middle 40s. Along our southern counties we could be climbing into the upper 40s. Today we will have a northwest wind sustained at 5 to 10 mph.
Cloud cover will start rolling in again around midnight, and that will be ahead of our next disturbance. Late tonight into the early hours of Friday a few rain and snow showers will pass by. We are not looking at any accumulations, but watch out for a possible slick Friday morning commute.
Low temperatures tonight will fall in the lower 30s.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
