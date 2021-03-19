Good Friday morning Mid-Michigan! We hope your workweek is starting to wind down nicely. Calmer conditions and sun is the story for today, and spring is looking to start off great tomorrow!
Today
The wind will begin to wind down throughout the daytime hours today. Flow will stay out of the northeast for now, but wind speeds will be around 5 to 15 mph, gusting to 20.
We'll stay dry and sunny! An abundance of sunshine will allow temperatures to reach the low 40s, but mid- to upper-40s are a possibility farther inland for our US-127 counties.
Your evening will be much the same, calm and quiet. If you have any evening plans, everything looks to be great!
Tonight
The absence of clouds will allow temperatures to plummet again tonight. We'll have a low in the low 20s, with teens possible in some of our colder spots farther up north. The wind will be calmer too, only reaching up to 5 mph out of the east northeast. Overall, a quiet night!
First Weekend of Spring
Spring starts tomorrow, and it's getting off on the right foot! High pressure will continue to hold influence over Mid-Michigan, allowing for sunny skies and warmer temperatures! We'll reach the mid 50s on Saturday, and low 60s on Sunday. The warmer temperatures are even looking to hang around for the first part of workweek as well.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Stay warm, everyone!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.