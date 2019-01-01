Good Tuesday morning and Happy New Year! We hope you've had a great holiday season so far and we send our best for a great start to 2019.
Unfortunately, our weather for the end of 2018 was less than ideal. Rain, freezing rain, and snow lasted throughout the entire day causing headaches on the roads. Thankfully we begin to dry out today.
Good news is the weather pattern is looking fairly quiet moving forward.
We explain below!
Today & Tonight
it's reasonable to expect a few slick areas this morning with roads being wet and temperatures right around freezing if you're traveling early this morning. Wind chills have us starting out in the 20s and teens. Do bundle up heading out the door.
A few lingering snow showers aren't out of the question throughout the early morning hours. We do look to dry out moving throughout the afternoon and into this evening under partly to mostly cloudy skies.
The bigger story for today will be the temperatures. We already achieved out high temperature today. We can expect temperatures to consistently fall throughout the 20s today.
Lows tonight look to reach down into the teens and some could fall down into the single digits. Skies look to stay partly cloudy.
Remember you can always get your extended outlook on your terms, 24/7, by checking out your First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast!
