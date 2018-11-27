Good Tuesday morning! We hope you managed to stay warm and safe during the storm yesterday and for those who had the day off, we hope it was a nice extended break.
We quiet down significantly for our Tuesday, but be sure to keep an eye out for any slick areas on the morning drive that still remain from yesterday's snow.
Today & Tonight
We start with temperatures mostly in the 20s as you step outside today, with wind chills in the teens in some areas.
Plan for conditions to stay chilly today with highs only in the upper 20s and low 30s this afternoon, with a breezy northwesterly wind keeping those wind chills down in the teens and low 20s.
While the widespread snow has come and gone, slick roads my still remain. This is especially true on side streets and less traveled roads that may not be treated as often. Also be mindful of parking lots, sidewalks that may be icy too.
As far as wet weather today, we just expect some scattered lake-effect snow. We do not expect this activity to be all that heavy and any accumulations should remain minor.
Some of that lake-effect snow will continue overnight and linger into Wednesday morning before eventually ending. Lows tonight will settle into the middle 20s.
Remember, you can always get your extended outlook on your terms, 24/7, by checking out your First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast!
